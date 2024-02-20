February 20, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Local government reform to be discussed at Presidential Palace

By Source: Cyprus News Agency00
presidential palace
Presidential Palace [Source: CNA]

Local government reform will be discussed in a meeting called by President Nikos Christodoulides with leaders of the parliamentary parties on Tuesday morning.

Those attending are set to address practical issues surrounding reform implementation, as postponement of reform is not an option, according to the Cyprus News Agency.

The goal of the meeting is to find ways to optimise coordination and cooperation between all involved.

Interior Minister Constantinos Ioannou will also participate in the meeting, which is to be held at the Presidential Palace at 9am.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

Related Posts

Police investigating arson outside presidential guard’s house

Staff Reporter

Today’s weather: Mostly clear, mountain showers

Staff Reporter

Cyprus Business Now

Kyriacos Nicolaou

International student discount card expands presence in Cyprus

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Low interest home loan group under increasing pressure

Elias Hazou

Cyprus backs package of sanctions against Russia, says Kombos

Jonathan Shkurko
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign