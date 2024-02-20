February 20, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Police investigating arson outside presidential guard’s house

By Staff Reporter086
police car at night
Photo source: CNA

Police on Tuesday are investigating a case of car arson which broke out in Limassol overnight.

According to police reports, the fires broke out shortly before midnight in two cars parked next to each other, outside the home of a police officer who is a member of the presidential guard.

One of the cars had been driven in recent days by the guard, however, the vehicles do not belong to him.

Police reported the vehicles were being driven by a 54-year-old and a 40-year-old.

Police and fire fighters gathered evidence at the scene and determined that the fire was set maliciously with use of flammable material.

Limassol CID is furthering the investigation to secure a motive and track down the perpetrators.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
Avatar photo

Related Posts

Defence ministry announces aerial exercises taking place in Nicosia

Staff Reporter

Local government reform to be discussed at Presidential Palace

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Today’s weather: Mostly clear, mountain showers

Staff Reporter

Cyprus Business Now

Kyriacos Nicolaou

International student discount card expands presence in Cyprus

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Low interest home loan group under increasing pressure

Elias Hazou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign