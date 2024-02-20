February 20, 2024

Pulmonology clinics reopen at Troodos hospital

By Jonathan Shkurko00

The operation of the renovated pulmonology clinics at Troodos hospital began on Monday, the health ministry said on Tuesday.

“This development is particularly significant and represents a continuation of efforts aimed at further upgrading the medical services provided by hospitals and health centres, especially in the mountainous regions of our country,” the ministry said.

It also added that the opening of the clinics “marks a crucial first step in the endeavour to enhance the infrastructure of Troodos hospital.”

The clinics will operate five days a week, Monday to Friday, from 8am to 3pm. Cases will be managed by a total of four pulmonologists.

