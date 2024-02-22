February 22, 2024

Cyprus Mail
BusinessCryptocurrenciesSponsored Content

BitMart to list Pullix (PLX); Filecoin (FIL) and Stacks (STX) remain Altcoins to keep on your radar

By CM Guest Columnist01
pullix

BitMart just announced that it’ll be listing Pullix (PLX), an altcoin with a lot of upside. Some analysts even hint that this Stage 8 presale star may soar by 100x in 2024. Today, we will shine a light on this crypto while also checking out two other popular altcoins, Filecoin (FIL) and Stacks (STX).

Pullix (PLX): New BitMart listing

Recently, Pulix (PLX) has made headlines as BitMart announced it will list this altcoin very soon. This is a major development as more traders will gain access to this crypto newcomer. In its current Stage 8 presale, Pullix has raised just under $7M and sold millions of tokens.

The project aims to create a new era of online trading by combining the best features of centralized and decentralized exchanges. On Pullix, traders will have access to deep liquidity and all asset classes including cryptocurrencies, while also benefiting from a self-custodial portfolio management.

All trades on the platform are powered by PLX, which has already gained 250% since the presale’s start. This altcoin is now worth just $0.14. The token will introduce a revenue-sharing model called “Trade-to-Earn”. In other words, by staking their PLX tokens, users receive a share of Pullix’s daily revenue.

Once PLX hits exchanges in Q1 2024, some industry analysts believe that Pullix could see a 100x price increase. And with plans to tap into the Forex market which Baby Pips claims is the biggest right now – Pullix could become one of this year’s top 10 altcoins.

Filecoin (FIL): New Solana partnership

In the same time, Filecoin (FIL) has been turning heads towards it with a new Solana partnership. As per a new Filecoin tweet, this project will partner up with Solana to enhance the decentralized data storage infrastructure.

This Filecoin news may trigger a rally for this crypto. In terms of this altcoin’s price movement, it has jumped from $5.37 to $7.06 in the past week alone. During that period, its market cap also grew from $2.73B to $3.60B. Additionally, 27 technical indicators are flashing green for Filecoin. Therefore, experts in the crypto field predict a surge to $8.13 for this altcoin within Q2 of 2024.

Stacks (STX): A 3,386% quarterly revenue growth

Meanwhile, Stacks (STX) has also been seeing tremendous growth. According to a new Messari “State of Stacks” report, its revenue increased by 3,386% to $637,000 in the past year. In that period, the Stacks crypto saw a price increase from $0.64 to $2.72. Additionally, its market cap also soared from $879M to $3.92B.

The sentiment for this altcoin is also positive, with 27 technical indicators in the green. Furthermore, Stacks is now trading above its 100 and 200-day EMAs. Due to all these reasons and the bullish Stacks news, market analysts forecast that it may hit $3.42 within Q2 of 2024. This makes STX one of the altcoins to watch.

Can Pullix rise faster than Filecoin and Stacks?

With a market cap of only $28M, Pullix is positioned to spike faster than Filecoin and Stacks. In other words, PLX needs less new money for accelerated growth. With a live platform demonstration available to the public, two trading licenses obtained and listings on both Bitmart and Uniswap, Pullix has the potential to become the next 100x token in 2024.

For more information regarding Pullix’s presale see links below:
Visit Pullix 
Join The Pullix Communities

 

DISCLAIMER – “Views Expressed DisclaimerViews and opinions expressed are those of the authors and do not reflect the official position of any other author, agency, organization, employer or company, including NEO CYMED PUBLISHING LIMITED, which is the publishing company performing under the name Cyprus-Mail…more

 

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News

Related Posts

Cyprus consumer prices rise by 2.1 per cent in January 2024

Souzana Psara

Cyprus employers hoping for support measures for businesses

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Cyprus and Egypt discuss energy cooperation

Kyriacos Nicolaou

bbf: unveils innovative mixed-use development in heart of Limassol

Staff Reporter

Cabinet approves gender equality award in shipping

Souzana Psara

Cyprus Chamber of Commerce welcomes support measures — ‘entire economy to benefit’

Kyriacos Nicolaou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign