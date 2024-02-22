February 22, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Flares thrown from outside pitch disrupt match

By Tom Cleaver00
Fans with flares after an Apollon vs Atalanta match
Police have launched an investigation after three naval flares were launched from outside a football stadium onto the pitch during a football match on Wednesday night.

The game in question was the Limassol derby between Apollon and Ael, which was played behind closed doors after being abandoned before it could begin due to fan violence on January 24.

A police spokesman confirmed to the Cyprus Mail that the flares had been launched into the stadium from the northern end of the stadium, at which the Kolossi high school is located.

The launching of the flares caused the game to be temporarily halted in the 57th minute, though one of the three flares landed outside the stadium.

Apollon won the game 3-1, with goals from former French international Mathieu Valbuena and Portuguese striker Pedro Marques.

The end of the game was marred by violence between the players, with a fight breaking out after the final whistle.

Andreas Filiotis of Apollon and Luiyi de Lucas of Ael were both shown red cards as a result.

image
Tom joined the Mail in 2023. An award-winning journalist, he speaks four languages fluently, watches his local football team home and away, and is an avid traveller.

