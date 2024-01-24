January 24, 2024

Match stopped after fan violence (Update 1)

By Jonathan Shkurko
The Cyprus Cup football derby between Apollon and Ael, scheduled to begin at 7pm at Alphamega Stadium in Limassol, was cancelled due to incidents involving both sets of fans.

Following the decision to cancel the game, President Nikos Christodoulides also commented on the incidents, saying “they cannot be tolerated any longer.”

He also added that he already contacted Justice Minister Marios Hartsiotis in regard to the situation.

Outside the stadium prior to the game tension escalated with the exchange of fireworks and flares between fans, prompting immediate intervention by the police.

With the game approaching, Ael fans entered the pitch, triggering the dispatch of police officers in full anti-riot gear, while flares were also being thrown into the stands occupied by Apollon fans.

Match officials decided to postpone the start of the game to 7.20pm, while allowing police to restore order.

Once the situation calmed down and fans returned to the stands, players, coaches and referees attempted to return to the pitch.

However, the situation worsened almost immediately, as fans resumed throwing objects onto the pitch, and the game was officially cancelled at around 7.40pm.

Along with the match between Ethnikos and Aris played in Achna, the Limassol derby was going to be the last one attended by away fans after the Cyprus Football Association (CFA) announced on Friday a blanket ban on all away fans from all competitive football matches for the rest of the season.

Teams playing away matches will be allowed to transport contingents of up to 50 people in the first division, made up of members of their boards of directors, sponsors, and players left out of matchday squads. In the second division, that allocation is just 25 people.

The decision comes after a firecracker launched from a stand hit a player in the head during a Coca Cola Cup match between Nea Salamina and Apoel on January 16.

Jonathan joined the Cyprus Mail in 2019 after having worked for CNN and ESPN in London. He mostly covers crime, tourism, politics and sports. He also reviews restaurants around the island. He speaks English, Italian, Spanish and Romanian.

