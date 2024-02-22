February 22, 2024

Man sentenced to four years for child porn possession

Paphos criminal court on Thursday sentenced a man to four years in prison, having earlier found the defendant guilty as charged for possession of child pornography.

The man is aged 35.

The crime in question was committed in 2022.

