February 22, 2024

Cyprus Mail
BusinessCyprusCyprus Business NewsTourism

Paphos tourism board discusses cultural sites with antiquities department

By Souzana Psara00
etap paphos

The Paphos Regional Tourism Board (Etap) this week met with the Department of Antiquities, where they examined various issues concerning the museums, monuments, and archaeological sites of the Paphos district.

The discussion, which took place on Wednesday in Nicosia, was crucial for assessing current challenges and charting a path forward, according to Etap director Nasos Hadjigeorgiou.

Among the topics covered, there was an agreement to embark on initiatives aimed at enhancing the presentation of key archaeological sites like Palaepaphos and the Tombs of the Kings, as well as the archaeological museum of Paphos.

In addition, emphasis was placed on leveraging both contractual agreements and technological advancements to elevate visitor experiences.

At the same time, discussions revolved around infrastructure improvements, including reception areas and accessibility, across various monuments within the district.

Furthermore, there was a mutual understanding regarding the necessity for better management and promotion strategies for various areas of historical significance.

Meanwhile, in an effort to facilitate these discussions, Etap presented the Department of Antiquities with assessments of 12 archaeological sites, monuments, and museums for their consideration and potential involvement.

As a next step, the participants agreed to arrange a follow-up meeting in Paphos in the coming days to actively advance the agreed-upon initiatives, demonstrating a commitment to collaborative efforts in preserving and promoting the rich cultural heritage of the region.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
cropped psara.jpg
Souzana Psara is part of the Cyprus Mail's business section, covering local business news, startups, and tech. Off the clock, she stays up to date with the latest industry trends and innovations.'

Related Posts

Demetriou: Implementing reform is govt’s responsibility

Tom Cleaver

Fourth arrest for Paphos church robberies

Tom Cleaver

Morphou Bishop: I venerate Putin at every liturgy

Tom Cleaver

Italian tenor brings Golden Hits of World Classics to Cyprus

Eleni Philippou

‘Abuse of Gesy needs to be addressed’

Jean Christou

Using the guitar to change lives for the better

CM Guest Columnist
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign