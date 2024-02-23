February 23, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CyprusFeatured

Ayia Napa gang rape trial: British woman testifies

By Andria Kades00
famagusta district court
Famagusta Court

The British woman who reported being gang raped while on holiday in Ayia Napa took the stand at Famagusta criminal court this week.

The hearing took place behind closed doors between Tuesday and Friday, where the woman gave her testimony before the court.

She reported five Israeli men between the ages of 19 and 20 gang raped her while on holiday in Ayia Napa last year.

At the time, she was 20 years old.

The defendants all hail from Majd al-Krum and face charges of rape and sexual assault.

Last month, the DNA evidence for two defendants in the Ayia Napa gang rape trial was thrown out. As such, their trial will now hinge on the remaining witness statements.

The remaining three defendants may be able to use this decision at a later stage during the trial.

All five defendants are being held in custody.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
cropped andria kades.jpg
Andria Kades is the Cyprus Mail’s chief reporter, and has been a journalist at the paper since 2015. She covers the political sphere with a keen interest in corruption, human rights and mental health

Related Posts

CyBC ordered to pay €925,000 to journalist for encephalitis

Nikolaos Prakas

Crime per capita rises two years running

Tom Cleaver

LGBT group urges action against hate speech

Nikolaos Prakas

US sanctions Cypriot shipping companies

Andria Kades

Welcome the beach season with Paralimni events

Eleni Philippou

Cyprus tourism facing uphill battle

Jean Christou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign