February 24, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Man stabbed in Lakatamia apartment

By Andria Kades02
handcuffs 07
File photo

A 28-year-old man who attacked someone with a kitchen knife in Lakatamia on Saturday was arrested a few hours after the incident, police confirmed.

Officers are trying to assess whether this is a case of attempted murder.

At around 12.30pm, the 28-year-old injured another individual with a kitchen knife inside a Lakatamia apartment.

He was seen on a main street bleeding and was transferred to the Nicosia general hospital.

It appears his injuries are superficial and his life is not at risk.

The 28-year-old ran away after the attack but was found two hours later and arrested.

cropped andria kades.jpg
Andria Kades is the Cyprus Mail’s chief reporter, and has been a journalist at the paper since 2015. She covers the political sphere with a keen interest in corruption, human rights and mental health

