Ethereum (ETH) traders bullish as open interest surges to previous highs; Rebel Satoshi ($RBLZ) set sail for the moon on DEX launch

TLDR

  • The Ethereum (ETH) price is predicted to soar past $3,200 going forward. 
  • Rebel Satoshi ($RBLZ) teases massive rally upon listing on DEXs as presale near the end. 

With the market rallying, open interest in one of the best altcoins, Ethereum (ETH) has surged along with its price. On the other hand, the Rebel Satoshi ($RBLZ) token has emerged as the best crypto to buy ahead of its DEX launch. Let’s dig deep to understand what makes ETH and $RBLZ the top altcoins in the eyes of savvy investors and experts. 

Ethereum open interest rises to 2022 highs as price soars past $3,000

Since the approval of the BTC Spot ETF in January led to a bounce, the market had turned volatile for weeks. However, after weeks of uncertainty, the market has turned bullish and entered into a rally in mid-February. As a result, the Ethereum (ETH) price which was trading at $2,480 on February 12, has also rallied. 

On February 21, the Ethereum (ETH) price rose to $3,024 with a surge of nearly 29%. As the Ethereum (ETH) price has soared, a major metric points towards a further rise in the ETH price. The Open Interest in the Ethereum (ETH) price has soared to $10.80 billion on February 21. This level of Open Interest has risen above $10 billion for the first time since 2022. 

As a result, experts are bullish on the Ethereum (ETH) token going forward. They predict that the Ethereum (ETH) price will rise above $3,200 in the coming weeks. 

rebelRebel Satoshi announces launch DEXs on March 4 as presale nears end

Rebel Satoshi is a unique and innovative meme coin project that is unlike other meme coins in the market. The Rebel Satoshi project aims to bring a revolution in the market and challenge the growing centralization. Rebel Satoshi draws inspiration from Guy Fawkes and Satoshi Nakamoto and is driven by its Recusant community members. 

Rebel Satoshi aims to bring a new era of decentralization through its ecosystem. The Rebel Satoshi ecosystem will comprise Rebels Artefact Vault, a staking pool, and a play-to-earn game. The key to the Rebel Satoshi rebellion and ecosystem is the ERC-20 standard $RBLZ token. 

Early adopters of the $RBLZ token gain access to the Rebellion Secret Council on the Rebel Satoshi platform. Rebel Satoshi aims to take $RBLZ to a $100 million market cap and is conducting its presale in multiple rounds. The presale is currently in its final round, the Recusants Round 5 at $0.024 per token. 

The $RBLZ presale will end on February 29 with a surge to $0.025 per token. The Rebel Satoshi project and the $RBLZ token will go live on March 4. Rebel Satoshi will list the $RBLZ token across major DEXs upon launch. This has prompted investors to consider the $RBLZ one of the best altcoins to buy right now. 

