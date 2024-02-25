February 25, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Kombos heads to Geneva for Human Rights Council meeting

By Source: Cyprus News Agency01
Υπουργός Εξωτερικών Κωνσταντίνος Κόμπος στις Βρυξέλλες
Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos

Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos is travelling to Geneva on Sunday to participate in the High-Level Meeting of the 55th Session of the Human Rights Council, which begins on Monday.

A Ministry announcement said that Kombos will address the meeting on Monday afternoon and will have meetings with the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi.

Kombos is also set to have bilateral meetings with his counterparts who will participate in the council.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

Related Posts

Police arrest Nicosia man following a stabbing

Nikolaos Prakas

Mostly clear for Sunday, rain expected to start the week

Staff Reporter

Mind REset: a valuable green initiative backed by Lidl Cyprus

Press Release

Cyprus Business Now: weekly wrap-up

Souzana Psara

Christodoulides’ popularity plummets

Elias Hazou

Memorial event honours former President Kyprianou

Jonathan Shkurko
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign