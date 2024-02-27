February 27, 2024

One-day-only offer: Celestyal cruises for €29 per night

Celestyal is offering cruises for just €29 per person, per night, as part of a one-day, leap-year, exclusive offer.

The price is based on an inside cabin, double occupancy, and includes meals, drinks with meals, a €75 shore-excursion discount, port and services charges. Full payment is required within seven days of initial booking.

The “You just have to leap there” campaign, will be active on February 29, 2024, marking the year’s extra day. It forms part of the current “You just have to be there” campaign, which runs through to March 17, 2024.

The one-day, unbeatable offer applies to seven sailings onboard Celestyal Journey across four itineraries, with departure dates over March-October 2024.

The seven cruises comprise:

  • Idyllic Aegean – a seven-night sailing departing from Athens, visiting Thessaloniki, Kusadasi, Heraklion (Crete), Santorini, Mykonos and Milos. Departures available March 9 and 16 and October 19, 2024
  • Legendary Aegean – a five-night sailing departing from Athens visiting the Greek islands of Santorini, Rhodes, Samos and Istanbul. Departure available March 23, 2024.
  • Legendary Aegean – a four-night sailing departing from Istanbul, visiting the Greek islands of Chios, Kos, and Mykonos and Athens. Departure available March 28, 2024.
  • Legendary Ionian – five-nights sailing round-trip from Athens, visiting Kotor (Montenegro), Corfu and Chania (Crete). Departure available April 1, 2024.
  • Ancient Athens to Dazzling Doha– a 14-night sailing departing Athens, visiting Kusadasi, Sharm El Sheikh, Muscat (Oman), Dubai and Doha. Departure available October 26, 2024.

Prices are “all-in” and include a €75 per person shore-excursion discount, full board, select drinks with meals, and all port and service charges.

“We wanted to celebrate the leap year with a truly remarkable cruise offer, to encourage more guests to experience both our European and new Arabian Gulf cruises, and renowned onboard hospitality,” said Celestyal Chief Commercial Officer Lee Haslett.

“Celestyal are experts in creating unmissable moments through breath-taking, destination-rich itineraries, and authentic local experiences both at sea and ashore,” he continued. “Customers can experience the delights of the idyllic Greek islands and dazzling desert with these unbeatable “all-in” prices. At just €29 per person, per night, you really do just have to be there.”

For more information, visit: celestyal.com

About Celestyal

Celestyal, an award-winning and year-round cruise company, continues to set the standard for unmissable travel experiences in the Greek Islands, the Adriatic, and the Arabian Gulf. Built on a foundation of unique Greek heritage, the company excels in delivering, exceptional hospitality, ensuring genuine cultural immersion both onboard and onshore. Operating two brand new vessels, accommodating up to 1,260 passengers each, Celestyal prioritises ultra-personalised services, establishing a high-end environment that welcomes over 100,000 passengers annually, from more than 130 different nationalities.

The company’s unique approach, informed by valuable passenger feedback and market insights, has contributed to its continuing success in the cruise industry. Celestyal’s vision extends beyond the shores of Greece and the Mediterranean, aiming to redefine the cruising experience. As the company looks to the future, its dedication to providing authentic and unmissable experiences, reaffirms the company’s vision of offering travellers a unique and enriching exploration of diverse destinations.

