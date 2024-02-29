February 29, 2024

Cyprus Mail
BusinessCyprusCyprus Business NewsTourism

Cyprus tourist revenue grows by 29 per cent in December 2023

By Souzana Psara03
famagusta tourism tourist cyprus business now tourists hotel

Cyprus’ tourism revenue amounted to €74.3 million in December 2023, compared to €57.6m in the corresponding month of the previous year, marking an increase of 29 per cent, according to a report released on Thursday by the Cyprus Statistical Service (Cystat).

According to the report, which is based on the results of the service’s Passenger Survey, tourism revenue is estimated to have reached €2.99bn between January and December 2023, compared to €2.43bn in the corresponding period of 2022. This marks an increase of 22.6 per cent.

Furthermore, per capita tourist spending in December 2023 amounted to €600.79, as opposed to €523.42 in December 2022, reflecting an increase of 14.8 per cent.

Regarding specific demographics, British tourists, who represent the largest tourist market with 23.4 per cent of all tourists in December 2023, spent an average of €56.23 per day.

Meanwhile, Polish tourists, who form the second largest tourist market during the given month with 11.5 per cent of the total, spent an average of €69.89.

Finally, tourists from Greece, Cyprus’ third largest market with 10.3 per cent, spent €39.41 per day.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
cropped psara.jpg
Souzana Psara is part of the Cyprus Mail's business section, covering local business news, startups, and tech. Off the clock, she stays up to date with the latest industry trends and innovations.'

Related Posts

Cyprus government reports €876.3 million surplus for 2023

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Cyprus real estate agents stress importance of ongoing training

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Criminal charges 12 years later for poor investigation on Andreas Loizou’s death

Andria Kades

Move to give 14 citizenships for people in mixed marriages welcomed

Nikolaos Prakas

Cyprus Central Bank and Bank of Greece to formalise cooperation

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Limassol carnival tradition gets an AI makeover

Souzana Psara
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign