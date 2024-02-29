February 29, 2024

Hellenic Bank launches account for people aged 18-25

By Kyriacos Nicolaou01
Hellenic Bank on Thursday announced the launch of a specialised account designed for individuals aged 18 to 25, acknowledging the specific financial needs of the youth.

The bank explained that the account, titled ‘My Account 18-25’, is aimed at facilitating financial independence by offering flexibility and distinct features.

The account is offered without opening or maintenance fees and caters to young adults with features such as standing orders, access through all bank service channels, and an overdraft limit of up to €1,200 with a favourable interest rate.

Additionally, the account includes immediate SMS notifications for each transaction, enhancing account protection, while it also allows withdrawals and deposits without prior notice.

The account, which is complemented by the Ocean Debit card, offers a number of benefits, including free cash withdrawals in Euros from any ATM worldwide, and zero fees for cash withdrawals in foreign currency, with a limit of up to €250 within the same month.

It also offers no currency conversion fees for foreign currency transactions, with a limit of up to €300 within the same month, free travel insurance, as well as participation in the Blue (Mple) reward scheme.

Application for the “My Account 18-25” can be completed online by filling out the relevant form on the Hellenic Bank website at https://www.hellenicbank.com/el/personal/open-account.

For more information on the “My Account 18-25,” visit https://hbcy.me/myaccount18-25.

kyriacos nicolaou headshot
Kyriacos joined the Cyprus Mail in 2020. He moved to the paper's business & finance section a year later, focusing on local firms, up-and-coming startups, broader economic matters, and technology.

