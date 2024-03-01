March 1, 2024

A minute with Elisavet Pieri Belly Dance Teacher and Performer

Where do you live?
I live with my husband and three kids in Limassol.

What did you have for breakfast?
My breakfast is usually just a coffee.

Describe your perfect day
To go on a trip with my kids and husband to the mountains, because it is one my favourite places.

Best book ever read?
I don’t really read books, because I don’t have a lot of time due to work, but I read whenever I get a chance.

Best childhood memory?
My first dance performance. It was very special for me, and getting on the stage for the first time as a child was amazing.

What is always in your fridge?
Milk and deli meat for my kids.

What music are you listening to in the car at the moment?
Greek music more artistic

What’s your spirit animal?
Python, I really like snakes. I have danced many times with pythons, and it calms me to dance with them. It causes calm and danger.

What are you most proud of?
Becoming a mother.

What movie scene has really stayed with you?
A movie I watch with my kids frequently is Matilda. I like the scene where she gets adopted by her teacher. I was impressed how a child, who is saddened by her parents, became adopted by an unknown woman, which made her happy, as the woman showed her love and care.

If you could pick anyone at all (alive or dead) to go out for the evening with, who would it be?
Nikos Oikonomopoulos because I love his music and his presence.

If you could time travel when/where would you go?
I like to live now, and the past it the past, we don’t try to dig it up.

What is your greatest fear?
Natural disasters, like earthquakes. Something I can’t control scares me.

What would you say to your 18-year-old self?
Something that my mother taught, which is what I tell my children now, is to respect whoever they have in front of them. And to study.

Name the one thing that would stop you dating someone
His behaviour, I don’t want him to be rude and disrespectful and know how to express himself.

If the world is ending in 24 hours what would you do?
First, I would dance, and then stay with my family.

You can find Elisavet on Instagram and her school Belly Dance Academy LoveAlraqs, and she dances regularly at Sash in Limassol and abroad at festivals. She also teachers at two dance schools, one in Paralimni Maria Thalassinou Dance Studio and Episkopi VK Dance.

 

