March 1, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Company NewsTravel

Century Travel taking 2025 Marella Cruises bookings

By Press Release01
Century Travel taking 2025 Marella Cruises bookings (sailing from Limassol Port)

Century Travel Group, the only ct logo reducedcruise specialist in Cyprus, is pleased to announce that the well-known and well-loved British cruise line Marella Cruises will return to Cyprus in 2025.

Century Travel is the only Marella Cruises sales representative in Cyprus, with a dedicated team in place to serve island-based customers wishing to book Marella Discovery 2’s All Inclusive sailings from Limassol.

Plus, there are three new itineraries on offer:

  • Aegean Gems: calling at Kusadasi (Turkey), Mykonos (Greece), Piraeus (Greece), Souda (Greece) and Rhodes (Greece)
  • Grecian Discovery: calling at Piraeus (Greece), Thira (Greece), Bodrum (Turkey), Heraklion (Greece) and Rhodes (Greece)
  • Aegean Delights: calling at Izmir (Turkey), Patmos (Greece), Kos (Greece), Marmaris (Turkey) and Alanya (Turkey)

Marella’s British essence runs through its fleet of four family-friendly ships and one adults-only ship – from in-cabin tea-making supplies complete with kettles and Yorkshire tea bags, to roast dinners and Indian curries with entertainment.

1

Marella Discovery 2, a relatively small ship carrying fewer than 2,000 passengers, is the sister ship of Marella Discovery, meaning it shares some of the same top-notch facilities. These include an outdoor cinema, a rock-climbing wall and a minigolf course. Not to mention, two pools – one indoor, the other outdoor – plus eight restaurants and a spa. Evocative Twenties-style glamour infuses the 800-guest Broadway Show Lounge, which offers West End-style performances every night, and, as this is a family ship, there’s also the Hideout, a teen hang-out spot, as well as a kids’ club, with Babytainment classes for parents and little ones.

“We’re excited to be launching our summer 2025 itineraries and basing Marella Discovery 2 out of Limassol,” said Chris Hackney, Managing Director of Cruise for TUI UK & Ireland. “We are always looking for new ways to improve and adapt our customer offering, and, with our highly-anticipated return to Cyprus, guests will be able to explore a wide range of ports and destinations on our new itineraries.”

For her part, Vicky Lewis, Chief Operating Officer for the Group said Century Travel was “delighted to re-introduce Marella Cruises sailings from Limassol port, after a five-year break”.

“Our British expat customers love the British way of cruising and the great value cruise packages that Marella Cruises offers,” she added. “Summer 2025 itineraries from Limassol port are available to book and are selling fast, so we advise all our customers to book their Marella cruise as early as possible.”

Seven-night sailings with Marella Cruises from Limassol port start April 30, 2025 and will run weekly through to October 2025. To book your next cruise with Marella Cruises, head over to the Century Travel website or call a dedicated travel consultant at: 70 000 970.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News

Related Posts

EKO Cyprus announces cooperation with island’s Fire Service

Press Release

OPAP sponsors Cyprus run of Denissi play to benefit Red Cross

Press Release

Genikes Insurance opens gateway to seamless 24/7 service

Press Release

Junior & Senior School summit spotlights voting, elections

Press Release

One-day-only offer: Celestyal cruises for €29 per night

Press Release

Beon Active office launch to redefine modern workspaces

Press Release
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign