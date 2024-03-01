March 1, 2024

Fire destroys Limassol house

By Staff Reporter00
A house was almost completely burned down on Friday afternoon in Limassol, with residents managing to get out unharmed.

The home in the St Nicolas area suffered extensive damages and was almost completely destroyed.

Fire services spokesman Andreas Kettis said the fire broke out on the ground floor of the house, and two fire trucks were deployed to the scene.

Foreign nationals living in the home managed to get out before the fire services arrived.

A separate fire was tackled in Omodos village. Kettis said the flames broke out in a garbage fire where two fire trucks were deployed to tackle.

