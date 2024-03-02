March 2, 2024

Ghana President supports stronger relations with Cyprus

By Tom Cleaver00
file photo: ghana hosts african union conference on reparations
Ghanaian President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Ghanaian President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has expressed his support for stronger relations with Cyprus.

He made the remarks when the Cypriot High Commissioner to Ghana, who is based in Cairo, Polly Ioannou, presented her credentials to him in the capital Accra.

He wished Ioannou “every success in her work” and said she will have his “undivided support”.

She conveyed “warm greetings” from Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides and expressed her commitment to work to strengthen relations between Cyprus and Ghana in various fields.

Tom joined the Mail in 2023. An award-winning journalist, he speaks four languages fluently, watches his local football team home and away, and is an avid traveller.

