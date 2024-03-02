March 2, 2024

Last-gasp Nunez goal puts Liverpool four points clear of City

Darwin Nunez came off the bench to score a dramatic 99th-minute winner and send Liverpool four points clear at the top of the Premier League

Darwin Nunez headed in a last-gasp winner as Premier League leaders Liverpool snatched three points with a 1-0 victory over relegation-threatened Nottingham Forest at the City Ground on Saturday.

Nunez’s 99th-minute goal put Liverpool four points clear of second-placed Manchester City with 63 points from 27 matches, although Pep Guardiola’s side have a game in hand. Forest, whose outraged staff and players surrounded the officials after the final whistle, are 17th, four points above the relegation zone.

Liverpool dominated possession, but struggled in the final third against Forest’s diligent defensive effort and the game looked destined for a draw.

Liverpool continued to press and Forest goalkeeper Matz Sels made some terrific late saves but could not stop Nunez’s heroics that had the Liverpool bench and manager Juergen Klopp leaping to their feet in celebration.

Werner sparks Tottenham comeback win over Palace

Timo Werner’s first goal for Tottenham Hotspur sparked a 3-1 comeback victory at home against Crystal Palace to revive their top-four hopes.

The German former Chelsea forward, on loan from RB Leipzig, converted from close range in the 77th minute to cancel out Eberechi Eze’s superb free kick that had given Palace the lead.

Having struggled for most of the game to create chances, Tottenham were suddenly rejuvenated and they went ahead three minutes later when Cristian Romero headed in.

Captain Son Heung-min completed the job with a typically clinical finish after being through one-on-one.

Victory lifted fifth-placed Tottenham to 50 points from 26 games.

Late Disasi header earns Chelsea 2-2 draw at Brentford

Chelsea fought back to earn a point against Brentford in a 2-2 draw after defender Axel Disasi headed an 83rd-minute equaliser in the West London derby at the Brentford Community Stadium.

Chelsea took the lead with a clinical header by Nicolas Jackson in the 35th minute but Brentford looked on course for a comeback win after Mads Roerslev pounced on a loose ball in the Chelsea box in the opening minutes of the second half.

Yoane Wissa smashed a shot into the net with an acrobatic scissor kick in the 69th minute before Chelsea’s Cole Palmer crossed for Disasi to level.

The draw left Chelsea’s expensively assembled team 11th in the table while Brentford are six points above the relegation zone.

Gordon shines as Newcastle beat Wolves 3-0

Newcastle United returned to winning ways with a 3-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League on Saturday thanks to goals from Alexander Isak, Anthony Gordon and a late strike from Tino Livramento.

Newcastle took the lead when Gordon initiated a counter-attack and when his pass found Bruno Guimaraes bursting into the box, the Brazilian’s shot was blocked by Maximilian Kilman, only for Isak to head the ball in as it looped up in the air.

As the rain came lashing down, Gordon doubled their lead when he capitalised on a mix-up after Wolves keeper Jose Sa’s effort to block a low cross saw the ball fall to the winger, who scored with aplomb.

Wolves attempted a comeback but Newcastle’s defence stood firm while goalkeeper Martin Dubravka made a string of saves before Livramento scored an unexpected solo goal in stoppage time, firing home as he fell over to seal the three points.

Two late goals lift West Ham to 3-1 win at Everton

Tomas Soucek and Edson Alvarez scored stoppage time goals as West Ham United defeated a wasteful Everton 3-1 at Goodison Park in the Premier League on Saturday to keep the home side in relegation trouble.

Striker Beto had a first-half penalty saved by West Ham goalkeeper Alphonse Areola, who was excellent throughout, but put his side ahead in the 56th minute before Kurt Zouma equalised for the visitors.

Everton wasted several opportunities to regain the lead, before Soucek struck a superb shot past Jordan Pickford, and Alvarez ensured the three points with his first Premier League goal following a lightning counter-attack.

Everton, who this week regained four points from their appeal against a financial rule breach, are in 16th place with 25 points, five above the relegation zone but having played two games more than 18th-placed Luton Town. West Ham are in seventh with 42 points from their 27 matches.

Fulham stroll to 3-0 win over Brighton

Fulham eased to a 3-0 win over Brighton, winning back-to back Premier League games for only the second time this season.

The home side were 2-0 up at half time with Harry Wilson opening the scoring in the 21st minute and Rodrigo Muniz doubling their lead 11 minutes later.

Brighton had chances in the second half with Evan Ferguson spurning two gilt edged opportunities but Fulham deservedly took all three points to the delight of a packed Craven Cottage with an added time goal from Adama Traore.

Fulham remain 12th in the standings and are now on 35 points, four points behind Brighton who dropped from seventh to ninth.

 

