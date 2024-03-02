March 2, 2024

Robbery victim arrested for money laundering

By Tom Cleaver
File photo

The 31-year-old woman who reported she had been robbed of €420,000 in cash on Friday was arrested for money laundering afterwards, it emerged on Saturday.

The woman, who is believed to be a Ukrainian national, appeared before the Nicosia District court on Saturday accused of having illegally brought over €6 million in cash to Cyprus between last August and Friday.

She reportedly declared the money to the Customs department on her arrivals to the island, but police now believe her explanations for the money to be “insufficient”.

They are reportedly also looking into the possibility that the robbery was staged.

She was charged with participating in a criminal organisation, participating in and accepting the commission of crimes, money laundering, and conspiracy to commit a felony, and was remanded in custody for five days.

On Friday, she had reported being approached by unknown persons on a motorbike as she exited a taxi.

The robbers reportedly grabbed her bag of money and then made off.

