March 1, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Woman robbed of €420,000 hours after arriving in Cyprus

By Nikolaos Prakas05
A 31-year-old foreign woman was robbed on Friday in Limassol, just two hours after arriving in Cyprus carrying thousands of euros in her purse, police said.

The woman, reported to be from Ukraine by some media outlets, arrived in Limassol by taxi from the airport with €420,000 in cash in her purse.

She told police officers that she had declared the money to the customs department.

After leaving the taxi, she was robbed by a group of people that grabbed her bag and fled the scene on foot.

Police said that they are searching for the perpetrators.

The woman claimed to be carrying such a large sum to buy an apartment in Yermasoyia.

