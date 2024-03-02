March 2, 2024

Unficyp ‘continues to injustice Turkish Cypriot people’

By Tom Cleaver
The United Nations Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus (Unficyp) “is continuing to injustice the Turkish Cypriot people,” Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar said on Saturday.

Speaking to the Anadolu Agency ahead of the 60th anniversary of Unficyp’s creation on Monday, he said “Unficyp soldiers have always acted biased and have been under the influence of the Greek Cypriots.”

He spoke about the road through the buffer zone between Pyla and Arsos, on which construction has been halted since November, saying construction was stopped “due to the influence of Greece.”

He also reiterated his demand for Unficyp to sign a Status of Forces agreement with the north, saying “the peacekeepers must make an agreement with our authorities in order to serve in the TRNC.”

