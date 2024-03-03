March 3, 2024

Archbishop: Turkey plans complete occupation of Cyprus

By Tom Cleaver
george
Archbishop Georgios

Archbishop Georgios said on Sunday that Turkey is planning a “complete occupation of Cyprus”.

Speaking at a memorial for Eoka fighter Grigoris Afxentiou, who was killed on March 3, 1957, he said “the Turks’ plans are very clear. They are calling not for a consolidation of what has been done, but for the complete occupation of Cyprus.”

He also appealed to the Greek government and “Hellenism in general”, warning them to “not leave Cyprus in the hands of Turkey.”

“If this last bastion of Hellenism falls, the deconstruction of the whole of Greece will begin,” he said.

He added, “Hellenism must fight together at all costs. Together, we must stand against Turkish expansionism.”

