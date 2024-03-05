March 5, 2024

Cash over €100k must be declared

By Andria Kades
Any declaration of cash worth €100,000 or more is referred to the police for their own assessment, the customs office specified on Tuesday.

The announcement comes as police are investigating what appears to be a money-laundering network after a 31-year-old Ukrainian woman reported she had been robbed of €420,000 in cash last week.

Any sum of cash worth €10,000 or more must be declared to customs in writing either at the entry or departure of the Republic.

The money is then subject to checks.

 

