March 5, 2024

Medical association to investigate jailed doctor

By Andria Kades05
The Cyprus Medical Association (Cyma) said on Tuesday it will begin investigating doctor Pavlos Antoniou for potential disciplinary offences, after he was jailed for indecently assaulting a patient.

Head of the association’s ethics committee Michalis Anastasiades said they have already written to the attorney general to request the court’s decision.

Antoniou was sentenced to four months in prison on Monday after he was found guilty of four counts of indecent assault, carried out in August 2020.

The judge accepted the testimony of his 23-year-old patient at the time, who said Antoniou kissed her four times as she began waking up from her anaesthesia after he carried out a colonoscopy.

“It was clear after the first kiss that she did not want this. But he did it again and again and again,” the judge said.

“He took advantage of her vulnerable state… and showed no respect. He was persistent to satisfy his appetite.”

Anastasiades underlined that the investigation is “not expected to take long” as the evidence for the case is available.

Once Cyma completes its research, it will decide whether to refer Antoniou to the disciplinary board, which is comprised of five doctors.

The board also has the right to strip him of his license.

This is not the first time Antoniou has been reported for similar offences.

Andria Kades is the Cyprus Mail’s chief reporter, and has been a journalist at the paper since 2015. She covers the political sphere with a keen interest in corruption, human rights and mental health

