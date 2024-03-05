March 5, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CyprusFashionLife & StyleSponsored Content

The ultimate accessory for watch and car enthusiasts

By CM Guest Columnist056
Breitling Top Time Classic Cars Capsule Collection

No outfit is complete without the perfect accompaniment, and for men, a watch is an essential element that exudes style, charm and prestige. If you are looking for a unique piece to enhance your collection, look no further than the timeless and distinctive selections from the historic Swiss watch company, BREITLING. And for men who appreciate speed and adventure, BREITLING’s Top Time Classic Cars collection is the epitome of style and freedom, catering to those who embrace an unconventional lifestyle.

From its inception, the Top Time collection has been equal with action, capturing the hearts of motoring enthusiasts and trendsetters alike.

01 the new top time b01 classic cars collection rgb

Recognised for its bold designs, the Top Time chronograph has graced the pages of magazines and the silver screen, even adorning the wrist of the iconic James Bond in the 1965 film, Thunderball. Continuing its vibrant tradition, Breitling collaborates with some of today’s coolest brands to create the Top Time collection, including Deus Ex Machina and Triumph Motorcycles for bikes, and Ford Thunderbird, Mustang, Chevrolet Corvette and Shelby Cobra for cars.

Each watch in the collection pays homage to the sports cars of the 1950s and 1960s, featuring striking designs and vibrant colours that capture the essence of vintage automotive style.

Breitling Top Time Classic Cars Capsule Collection

Also added to the collection is the Ford Thunderbird model with a red strap and pure white resin, drawing attention to the teal Thunderbird logo and red chronograph hands. The Top Time collection is powered by the Breitling Caliber 01, an exquisite movement crafted in-house by Breitling. With a power reserve of approximately 70 hours and a five-year warranty, this sophisticated engine is visible through the sapphire crystal case back, showcasing its intricate mechanics. Design elements such as the perforated leather racing strap, the speedometer bezel, and the colored sub-dials evoke the spirit of vintage dashboard gauges, while the 41mm stainless steel case ensures comfort and style for both car and watch enthusiasts alike.

Breitling Top Time Classic Cars Capsule Collection

Breitling

Since 1884, Breitling has established a global reputation for high-precision timepieces, its pioneering role in the development of wrist chronographs and its uncompromising commitment to design excellence. With a rich history intertwined with aviation, Breitling has witnessed humanity’s greatest achievements in the skies and has earned a privileged position in the worlds of science, sports and technology. Each Breitling watch is a testament to the brand’s innovative spirit, crafted with precision and guaranteed by the prestigious COSC certification and Swiss manufacture.

Yours to discover

Discover the full range of Breitling collections at Michalis Diamond Gallery stores and online at michalisdiamond.com.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News

Related Posts

Govt commits to building new schools in Larnaca

Tom Cleaver

Architecture with purpose and passion

Sara Douedari

Further remand after fight at Paphos mall

Rony J. El Daccache

Concerns raised over safety of dams

Iole Damaskinos

Platres hotel sold for €10 million — major renovation planned

Souzana Psara

Christodoulides thanks Slovakia for ‘long-term’ Cyprob support

Tom Cleaver
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign