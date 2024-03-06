March 6, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CyprusRugbySport

Cyprus Sevens Championship returns

By Press Release03
sevens announcement 2024 limassol 090324

The Cyprus Sevens Championship is back on Saturday, with a day of fantastic rugby forecast in Limassol.

We’ve got six men’s teams competing (Limassol Crusaders are fielding two teams), with Limassol women’s team, Sirens, making their debut in three tag friendlies against Akrotiri Women during the day.

To celebrate International Women’s Day further, we’ll be treating all the ladies to a complimentary mimosa, plus we’ll have the usual bar and BBQ to satisfy all your refreshment needs.

Gates will be open from 09:30 and the first game kicks off at 10:00, so get there nice and early to cheer the teams and celebrate women! Keep up with the live scores on our website.

T1 Rugby and Get Into Rugby Initiative Launched in Cyprus

Limassol Crusaders were recently introduced to T1 Rugby – World Rugby’s new non-contact format. We are looking to roll this format out to the other clubs and schools on the island in the near future.

We also launched Get Into Rugby 2.0, World Rugby’s participation initiative, with 110 children aged 11 & 12 from a local school in Larnaca taking part. The children played with enthusiasm and said they enjoyed playing a new sport.

You can read all our latest news on our website’s news section.

Cyprus Diaspora Forum 2024

Our President, Constantinos Constantinides, will be joining the Sports panel discussion as a speaker at the Cyprus Diaspora Forum ’24 in Limassol on Thursday 7 March from 15:00 – 16:00. Read more about the forum here.

Cyprus v Malta

Looking ahead to our next international home match, your Mighty Mouflons are preparing to face Malta at Tsirio Stadium in Limassol on Saturday May 4. More information will be released nearer the time, including a link to buy your tickets online.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News

Related Posts

Attack on ship with Cypriot interests – three crew members missing

Staff Reporter

Akel: Cyprus tarnished by US sanctions against Israeli

Andria Kades

No price hike for electricity bills

Nikolaos Prakas

Russians in north vote in country’s elections (Update)

Tom Cleaver

Cyprus urged to pay share of Interconnector project

Andria Kades

Talat: Turkey’s Cyprus stance ‘a complete fiasco’

Tom Cleaver
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign