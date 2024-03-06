March 6, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CyprusFeatured

Gaza aid due to sail soon from Cyprus

By Reuters News Service032
displaced palestinians, who fled their houses due to israeli strikes, shelter at a tent camp, in rafah
Displaced Palestinian children, who fled their houses due to Israeli strikes, sit at a tent camp in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip

Humanitarian aid for Gaza is expected to sail from Cyprus in coming days, a source familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

It was not immediately clear which country was supplying the aid, where it would land or how it would be distributed. The source said aid was being coordinated with the United Arab Emirates.

“They want the aid to be dispatched before the start of Ramadan” on Sunday, the source told Reuters on condition of anonymity.

Delivering aid to Gaza has become urgent as a humanitarian crisis there deepens. Israeli unleashed an offensive following a deadly Hamas raid on Israel on October 7, and Gaza health officials say more than 30,700 people have been killed.

The Hamas-run Gaza health ministry said two Palestinians, aged 15 and 72, died of dehydration and malnutrition on Wednesday, raising the toll of such deaths to 20. Reuters could not verify the deaths.

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen was due in Cyprus late Thursday and was to visit on Friday the port of Larnaca, which has been identified as a launch point for aid shipments.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News

Related Posts

Now or never: solve the Cyprus problem, UN says

Andria Kades

Talks over LNG spat have ‘gotten nowhere’

Andria Kades

Gunfire in Limassol car chase – two injured

Andria Kades

‘Absurd costs’ for UCy student dorms

Andria Kades

Cyprus Sevens Championship returns

Press Release

Houthi attack on ship with Cypriot interests – two sailors dead (Update 2)

Andria Kades
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign