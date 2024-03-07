March 7, 2024

Cyprus Mail
BusinessCyprusCyprus Business NewsTourism

Cyprus tourism minister upbeat about German market

By Kyriacos Nicolaou00
kostas koumis tourism minister
Deputy Minister of Tourism Kostas Koumis at ITB Berlin

Cyprus’ Deputy Minister of Tourism Kostas Koumis on Thursday expressed optimism about the German tourist market, despite the ongoing challenges in the aviation sector, and the overall negative economic climate in Germany.

These remarks were made after the conclusion of the ministry’s participation at the ITB Berlin tourism exhibition, where Koumis led the Cypriot delegation.

In a press release from the Ministry of Tourism, Koumis detailed a series of meetings with the heads of tourism organisations either specialising or are strongly active in the German market. At the same time, discussions were held with representatives from various airline companies.

Moreover, during the exhibition, the Cypriot minister engaged in political discussions with the Greek Minister of Tourism Olga Kefalogianni, the Israeli Minister of Tourism Haim Katz, and the Maltese Minister of Tourism Clayton Bartolo.

In addition, the ministry highlighted Koumis’s post-meeting statements, where he stressed that their goal is to retain the achievements of the previous year in what is viewed as an important market.

Despite the unprecedented challenges facing the aviation sector, affecting flight schedules to various destinations, including Cyprus, and the overall economic downturn in Germany, Koumis expressed optimism about the upcoming tourist season.

“It is evident from our meetings that we can be optimistic, despite the significant challenges we face this year, such as the unprecedented situation in the aviation sector, which naturally affects flight schedules to many destinations and consequently to our country,” Koumis said.

“Additionally, there are other negative factors, such as the state of the German economy, which is essentially on the brink of an economic downturn,” he added.

Despite current issues in Germany, Koumis expressed confidence that “ongoing strikes and mobilisations, especially in transportation, will be resolved soon”.

Looking ahead to 2025, he conveyed positive messages and highlighted the need to continue efforts to increase the number of available seats, depending on the conditions in the aviation sector.

“We will continue our multifaceted efforts to increase tourist flows to our country,” Koumis concluded.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
kyriacos nicolaou headshot
Kyriacos joined the Cyprus Mail in 2020. He moved to the paper's business & finance section a year later, focusing on local firms, up-and-coming startups, broader economic matters, and technology.

Related Posts

The rebirth of luxury hospitality

Sara Douedari

Egypt secures IMF deal after pound plunge, bumper rate hike

Reuters News Service

Bitcoin (BTC) closes in on all-time high, Stacks (STX) and NuggetRush (NUGX) set for explosive rally

CM Guest Columnist

Keve launches diversity management training programme

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Police search for attackers of Chlorakas couple

Rony J. El Daccache

Local tourism board promoting Paphos in Berlin

Kyriacos Nicolaou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign