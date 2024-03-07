March 7, 2024

Cyprus Mail
BusinessCryptocurrenciesSponsored Content

Solana close to 2-year high, this AI crypto is on a dream presale run

By CM Guest Columnist00
solana

The crypto market is currently witnessing a significant uptrend, with Bitcoin leading the charge. However, it’s Solana that has taken the spotlight, reaching a 22-month high and edging closer to a landmark two-year peak. This resurgence is a response to the broader market recovery, drawing increased attention to the potential of other top crypto coins, particularly those in the AI domain, like InQubeta.

Solana’s remarkable journey

The recent surge in Solana’s value isn’t just about the upbeat mood in the market; it’s a clear sign of its toughness and the rising hope among its community. Despite a tough period in December 2022, Solana has bounced back in a big way, boasting an incredible 468% growth over the past year. This comeback is largely due to its solid foundation, ongoing tech improvements, and the buzz around the upcoming Bitcoin halving, which usually sends waves through the entire crypto world.

As Solana continues to climb, investors and traders are getting more excited about digging into other promising areas within the crypto scene. This enthusiasm is especially visible around AI-driven cryptocurrencies, where fresh innovations and tech breakthroughs are opening up exciting new opportunities and drawing in hefty investments.

InQubeta: On a dream presale run

Amid all the upbeat market vibes, InQubeta stands out as a top ICO. This platform, with its eyes set firmly on AI, is going through what many believe is a “dream presale run.” It’s smashing through expectations and attracting a flood of eager investors. This project is opening up the chance to chip in on AI startups with just a fraction of the usual investment, thanks to its QUBE tokens. This is a big deal because it’s making an area that used to be pretty exclusive a lot more accessible to the common man.

The story of InQubeta: Revolutionizing AI investment

This platform is all about building strong connections – linking up crypto enthusiasts with groundbreaking AI startups. Through InQubeta, startups get a new way to fundraise by turning their equity or rewards into popular NFTs. Investors can then snap up these NFTs with QUBE tokens, tying their fortunes directly to the success of cutting-edge AI projects.

The whole InQubeta world runs on QUBE, an ERC20 coin that’s designed to become scarcer over time. Here’s how it works: with each trade, 2% gets burned and another 5% goes to the people staking their coins. This setup is great because it rewards you for hanging onto your coins longer, connecting your rewards not just to the market value but also to the growth of the AI ecosystem.

The fact that InQubeta’s presale has already pulled in over $10.9 million speaks volumes about how much people are interested in this concept. The team is already planning to build an InQubeta swap and DAO, in addition to an NFT marketplace.qube2

Closing thoughts

As Solana approaches a significant milestone, its journey reflects the broader trends of recovery, growth, and optimism in the cryptocurrency market. However, the spotlight is increasingly shifting towards new ICOs like InQubeta, which represent the future of blockchain and AI integration.

InQubeta’s dream presale event is more than just a success story; it’s a sign of the massive changes AI is about to bring to the world of cryptocurrency. Their fresh take on AI investments is shaking up the usual market dynamics, showing us all a peek into a future where tech and finance blend to open up new, incredible possibilities.

As we move into this new era, InQubeta stands out as a shining example of what happens when AI meets blockchain. It’s clear that the future of crypto is going to stretch way beyond the usual tokens, venturing into exciting new territories that could change how entire sectors operate. InQubeta is leading the way, painting a picture of a world where investing in technology is accessible to everyone, sparking growth, fostering innovation, and reshaping the landscape as we know it.

Visit InQubeta Presale 
 Join The InQubeta Communities

 

DISCLAIMER – “Views Expressed DisclaimerViews and opinions expressed are those of the authors and do not reflect the official position of any other author, agency, organization, employer or company, including NEO CYMED PUBLISHING LIMITED, which is the publishing company performing under the name Cyprus-Mail…more

 

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News

Related Posts

Stacks (STX) and Aptos (APT) battle severe price fluctuations as Pullix (PLX) registers almost $3M TVL in a day

CM Guest Columnist

Reflect Festival will unite 10,000 EMEA doers in Limassol’s Kolla Factory this May

Press Release

Oil prices hold gains on upbeat trade data

Reuters News Service

Euro is back on the scene for global central banks

Reuters News Service

European and Saudi startup ecosystems join forces at Reflect Pop-Up Riyadh

Souzana Psara

Trademark advice for Cyprus startups navigating the digital era

Kyriacos Nicolaou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign