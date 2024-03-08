March 8, 2024

Theatre festival arrives in Strovolos

By Eleni Philippou
The local theatre scene is having its moment with a handful of productions currently in theatres. This March and April, more performances will reach Nicosia as Strovolos Municipality organises the 8th edition of its Theatre Festival.

Throughout the next two months, the municipality will present four Cypriot and three Greek theatre productions, many of which have a charitable character as the proceeds from certain performances will be donated to support charity.

The festival’s productions at the Strovolos Municipal Theatre begin this week with The Wonderful Journey of Nils Holgersson by Nobel laureate Selma Lagerlöf on Saturday at 3.30pm and Sunday at 11am and 3pm. As a family performance, the show welcomes young audience members to the theatre.

Up next is O Elephas by Kostas Bostantzoglou, directed by Lefteris Giovanidis from the Theatrical Cycle, which will be presented only once on the evening of March 14. Ronald Harwood’s The Dresser will be staged twice, on March 19 and 20, under the direction of Kostas Gakis.

Opening April’s theatre productions is Martiries Mnimoneuoun on April 4 and 9 with texts by Maria Hatziafxenti and direction by Andreas Araouzos. In between that performance, one theatre production will be presented and this one is suitable for audiences above 16 years old.

Titled Meatball, the performance is by Dimitris Foutsias, produced by ETHAL and directed by Marina Vronti. What’s more, all proceeds from its ticket sales will be donated to support the Pancyprian Anti-Drug Association. One more fundraising performance will take place in April as Dionysos Theatre presents John Priestley’s famous An Inspector Calls on April 17 and its proceeds will be donated to the Association for the Support of People with Dementia Ithaki.

Lastly, Red Stage Theatre will present a children’s performance on April 24 directed by Eleni Odysseos. To Petagma tou Iona will conclude the festival’s performances and again raise funds for a charitable cause (Pan-Cyprian Association of Parents of Persons with Intellectual Disabilities).

 

8th Strovolos Municipality Theatre Festival

Cypriot and Greek theatre productions. March 9, 10, 14, 19, April 4, 8,9, 17 and 24. Strovolos Municipal Theatre, Nicosia. In Greek. www.ticketmaster.com.cy. Tel: 7777-7040

eleni antoniou
Eleni is the Cyprus Mail’s What’s On writer who produces features on culture, art and experiences. She lived in four countries by age 21, speaks three languages and likes to have too many hobbies to count.

