March 11, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

UK TV show shot in Cyprus airs tonight

By Jonathan Shkurko07
A new major television production filmed in Cyprus is set to air on the UK’s Channel 5 on Monday evening.

The series will run for four consecutive nights.

The production of Love Rat was approved by the Cyprus Film Commission, and it “promotes the tourist characteristics of Cyprus, particularly Ayia Napa and Protaras”, the national investment promotion agency Invest Cyprus said.

During the production, 48 Cypriot professionals were employed.

“As stressed by the production team of the series in Cyprus, our country is becoming a hub for notable international television and film productions, a development that was among our goals to attract foreign film producers,” Invest Cyprus added.

Love Rat was ordered for Channel 5 by Sebastian Cardwell, Deputy Chief Content Officer, UK at Paramount.

The series stars Sally Lindsay, Neil Morrissey, Gerald Kyd, and Ramon Tikaram.

Lindsay plays the main protagonist, Emma, a recent divorcée who escapes to Cyprus to take her mind off her unpleasant split from ex, Pete, played by Morrissey.

She gets caught up in a romance with Niko, played by Kyd, who soon scarpers with her life savings that she lent him for a house he’s looking to buy, leading Emma to enlist Pete’s help to exact revenge.

Jonathan joined the Cyprus Mail in 2019 after having worked for CNN and ESPN in London. He mostly covers crime, tourism, politics and sports. He also reviews restaurants around the island. He speaks English, Italian, Spanish and Romanian.

