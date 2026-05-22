The ancient practice of yoga will take centre stage in Paphos this June as the International Council of Music and Ancient Cultures (ICMACY) hosts the 12th International Day of Yoga celebration. Organised under the auspices of the High Commission of India in Nicosia and endorsed by the Women’s Entrepreneurship Day Organisation (WEDO), the event will take place on June 20 at Chlorakas Amphitheatre.

Held in the presence of Indian high commissioner Manish, the evening promises more than a traditional yoga gathering. Designed as a celebration of wellbeing, cultural exchange and conscious connection, the event invites people of all ages and experience levels to explore yoga, music and sound healing in a unique open-air setting.

The programme begins with a welcome and a free 45-minute open yoga session presented by The Art of Living, with yoga mats provided and no prior experience required. Set against the amphitheatre’s stone surroundings, participants are encouraged to bring cushions for additional comfort.

From 8pm, the evening shifts into a live musical journey featuring Raga Chikitsa – The Ancient Art of Indian Sound Healing and The Cross Migration Band. This year’s featured raga, Megh Malhar, is traditionally associated with serenity, renewal and emotional balance. Inspired by India’s monsoon season, the performance will unfold as a musical interpretation of distant storms, rain, calm and sunlight.

12th International Day of Yoga

Yoga programme and live dance and music. June 20. Chloraka Amphitheatre, Paphos. 7pm. €15 for the music. www.icmacy.org/yogaday2026/