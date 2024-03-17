March 17, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CyprusDiaspora

Cypriot chip shop owner in row over mural

By Katy Turner01
chippy
Chris Kanizi in his chip shop

A Cypriot fish and chip shop owner in London has been ordered to paint over a well-loved mural on the side of his shop because it has been deemed “inappropriate for the area”.

The mural outside the Golden Chippy, in Greenwich shows the Union flag and humanoid fish.

Greenwich council said it has received a number of complaints about the mural, which features the phrase ‘A Great British Meal’, which they said was an ‘unauthorised advert’.

British Cypriot Chris Kanizi, 65, has been running the chippy for 20 years and said he doesn’t believe people have complained about the mural, according to the Telegraph.

It is not the first time Kanizi has had a run in with the council, previously clashing over a 17ft sign above the door. The restaurant was named London’s top-rated restaurant on TripAdvisor in 2016.

“It’s just something to put a smile on people’s faces. But the council said ‘this is a preservation area – you can’t have that and you’ve got to paint over it.

“They also said people had been complaining, but I don’t believe that. Everyone who has talked to me say they love it”.

He has vowed to keep the £250 mural up for as long as possible.

“I’m going to stick it out for as long as I can. They haven’t given me a date to paint over it yet, but they will.

“I’ve got so many international customers. They all like taking a photo with the mural in the background.”

Greenwich council said it is investigating the mural which is effectively an unauthorised advert for the chip shop.

chippy2
Kanizi outside the chippy next to the mural (Photo: The Telegraph)
Deputy editor Katy Turner has been at the Cyprus Mail so long her career spans two centuries. Occasionally obstreperous, handing over three sons to the national guard has cemented her place in Cyprus

