Bishop: truth of monks scandal will be revealed

By Katy Turner05
bishop of tamasos
Bishop of Tamasos Isaias

The truth will be brought to light about affairs at the Osiou Avakoum monastery, Bishop Isaias of Tamassos said on Sunday.

He said the transparency of the Church would be shown “at any personal cost”, in a statement issue on Sunday afternoon following days of salacious stories from the monastery of sex, money laundering and dubious miracles.

He also hoped for a speedy resolution of the case.

A public war has broken out between the two monks at the centre of the allegations and Bishop Isaias, under whose authority they were.

The two sides have publicly exchanged accusations, while CCTV footage from the monastery, which portrays the two monks in a very bad light, has been leaked to the media and posted on a host of websites.

“Listening to the need of everyone to speak, to respond to slanders that are spread and questions that arise, we consciously choose not to influence with our statements the prescribed ecclesiastical and police procedures,” Isais said.

In both cases, it said, “we have made statements, exposing what took place and answering every question from investigators.”

The ecclesiastical court is looking into charges against the two monks, with the case handed over to an investigative committee by the ecclesiastical court this week.

The two monks have claimed they were abducted in a raid ordered by the bishop.

While the attorney-general’s (AG) office has appointed two investigators to examine any criminal offences related to the case while police have denied dragging their feet over the matter.

“We are confident that the truth and our irrevocable goal of purification and transparency within the Church, at whatever personal cost will be achieved,” the bishop’s statement said.

Christians, it added, “must not confuse the filthy human fall and failure with the pure and undefiled Faith bequeathed to us by Jesus Christ and the Fathers of our Church. This faith and tradition we defend and for it we are ready to shed every last drop of blood of our body and soul.”

It said the bishopric hoped for a speedy trial of the case and urged the faithful to stay close to the Church, committed to prayer and fasting, due to start on Monday for lent.

