March 17, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Police operation sees illegal residents arrested

By Katy Turner00
police illigal immigrands 4
File photo

A total of 21 people living in Cyprus illegally were arrested on Sunday in a combined operation in Nicosia, Limassol and Larnaca.

The operation, which took place between 5am and 12 noon, was carried out by the police in coordination with the department of migration and the committee for controlling migrant flows.

A large number of foreigners living on the island had their papers checked, during which the 21 people were identified and arrested.

They were taken to the Menoyia holding centre while procedures to repatriate them began.

According to police, since the beginning of this year a total of 2,475 people living on the island illegally have been repatriated.

 

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
thumbnail image0
Deputy editor Katy Turner has been at the Cyprus Mail so long her career spans two centuries. Occasionally obstreperous, handing over three sons to the national guard has cemented her place in Cyprus

Related Posts

Peter Andre giving away stay in his Cyprus villa

Katy Turner

Bus fire breaks out on Paphos-Limassol highway

Katy Turner

Miracle baby, miracle mother

Rony J. El Daccache

Cypriot chip shop owner in row over mural

Katy Turner

Cyprus film days and more

Eleni Philippou

Cyprus, Egyptian presidents meet in Cairo

Katy Turner
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign