March 19, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CyprusFeatured

Further video of accused monks leaks online

By Iole Damaskinos00
avakum monastery christos photo 2
Avakoum Monastery (Christos Theodorides)

A new video of the monks embroiled in the Avakoum monastery scandal was making the rounds of various media sites on Tuesday.

The footage which shows the two monks engaged in conversation within the monastery, was publicised two days after Archbishop Georgios appealed for an end to the leaks and one day after data protection commissioner Irene Loizidou Nicolaidou said that there was clear illegality involved in the public release of CCTV footage.

In the brief video the two monks sound concerned about a situation and about being caught, date stamped January 4, one monk can be heard saying to the other, “What shall we do? I get depressed by this,” to which the other replies, “I also get depressed.”

Theologian Theodoros Kyriakou speaking on Alpha TV, said the repeated leaking of videos was turning the whole affair into a “serial” and prolonging the process of sorting out the mess, as well as affecting the credibility of the Holy Synod.

“It is the job of the [church] to judge and separate worthy from unworthy clerics, and they know very well who is and isn’t worthy,” Kyriakou said.

The church should have already been done with their part of the proceedings, he added, leaving only the police investigations to run their course.

Moreover, it is clear that the leakage of videos not only targets the two monks but also casts doubt on the Bishop of Tamasos for his alleged prolonged inaction in matters unravelling at the holy site, and this was intentional, Kyriakou claimed.

Nicolaidou said on Sunday that circulation of audio was clearly expressly prohibited, while it remains to be determined whether the placement of cameras was in and of itself illegal, depending on their location.

She has asked the police to clarify where the cameras were placed and if the purpose for which they were installed violates the rights of third parties without their knowledge.

