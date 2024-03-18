March 18, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CyprusFeatured

Bishop Isaias calls on public to not be swayed by monks scandal

By Nikolaos Prakas030
bishop of tamasos
Bishop of Tamasos, Isaiashas stepped away from the proceedings to avoid conflict of interest

Tamasos Bishop Isaias called on the public do not be swayed by the news and the machinations of the enemies of the church, in light of the scandals that have rocked the Osiou Avakoum monastery in recent days.

Isaias was commenting on the scandals at the monastery in Fterikoudes, Nicosia on Monday.

He said that he will do whatever his high conscience dictates, so that the catharsis and support of all souls who are in distress may prevail.

He testified that, personally, he is filled by “heavy grief, to the point of death” for what is happening in his metropolis, adding that the impact of all these tragic events left their mark on him.

He said that the scandal, which has been revealed, constitutes a trial which is shared by all and, above all, by the clergy of the church and implored the faithful not to be carried away by the current of events or the machinations of the enemies of the church.

He also stated that the church has always known and will always know scandals, because it is also made up of people with weaknesses, who are also subject to the wiles of the evil demon, but it has never been subdued, because at its helm is the Christ.

On Sunday, Archbishop Georgios called on all those involved to stop leaking information.

“I would like to appeal to everyone, because there are leaks, not only from the monks, but also from other places, not to rush to prejudge the world,” he said speaking after the morning service.

He said his will and that of the Holy Synod is to fully investigate everything that has to do with the Avakoum monastery and perhaps other monasteries, other bishoprics and the entire Church of Cyprus.

These phenomena do not honour any orthodox Christian. To fully clarify everything, let’s allow justice and the Church and state do its work,” he added.

A public war of words has broken out between the two monks at the centre of the allegations and Bishop Isaias, under whose authority they were.

The two sides have publicly exchanged accusations, while CCTV footage from the monastery, which portrays the two monks in a very bad light, has been leaked to the media and posted on a host of websites.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
cropped picture prakas.jpg
Nikolaos Prakas has been a journalist at the Cyprus Mail since 2015. His main interests are writing about politics, crime, and social issues

Related Posts

Met office issues yellow weather warning for Green Monday

Nikolaos Prakas

Cyprus welcomes three music icons

Eleni Philippou

From sunlight to energy…or not

Dr Charles Ellinas

‘Historic day’ as Cyprus, EU leaders pledge support for Egypt

Katy Turner

Rain fails to spoil Limassol carnival parade (photos)

Katy Turner

The Cypriot village with a language of its own

Tom Cleaver
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign