March 19, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

New buses for Kormakitis, Karpasia

By Rony J. El Daccache00
korm
File photo: Women in Kormakitis

The Council of Ministers on Tuesday gave the green light for the purchase of two buses to address the transportation needs of communities in Rizokarpaso, Kormakitis and Karpasia.

Responding to a request from the head of humanitarian affairs for missing and trapped persons last November, Transport Minister Alexis Vafeades highlighted the urgent need to procure new buses to serve the populations in these regions.

The Council of Ministers approved the acquisition of two buses with 30 seats designated for Kormakitis and Karpasia, and 50 seats allocated for Rizokarpaso.

“These new buses are expected to be put into service within the next 18-20 months,” Vafeades said.

“They will cater to the transportation needs of our internally displaced persons, facilitating access to hospitals in the free areas and accommodating any other transportation requirements that may arise within their communities.”

The decision to acquire new buses stems from the escalating maintenance and repair costs associated with the existing fleet.

Vafeades emphasized that the current expenses have become unsustainable, necessitating the replacement of the buses to ensure the stranded populations have access to reliable transportation options.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
img 1298
Rony Junior joined the Cyprus Mail in 2024. He covers daily news with an interest in social issues, storytelling and culture and enjoys reviewing film, TV shows and books.

Related Posts

Audit office raises illegalities at justice ministry

Elias Hazou

Cyprus supports effort to boost girls’ participation in STEM

Souzana Psara

House considers reducing fees for Cyprus startups

Souzana Psara

‘The elderly’s problems are not government’s priority’

Tom Cleaver

Minister to deal ‘aggressively’ with illegal work

Katy Turner

Aid sent from Cyprus reaches needy Palestinians (updated)

Jonathan Shkurko
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign