March 19, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprusFootballSport

Seven football matches ‘may have been manipulated’

By Tom Cleaver05
apoel omonia2
File photo

Investigations into football refereeing in Cyprus have revealed that as many as seven games may have been unduly manipulated over five years, it emerged on Tuesday.

The Sports ethics committee announced the receipt of information from investigating officers looking into football refereeing, with the investigators having concluded that seven matches played between 2019 and last year may have been manipulated.

The investigators added that “a further seven different cases have been identified which must be further investigated by the police, as it appears they may involve influence or possible manipulation of the entire championship.”

In addition, the investigating officers listed a series of actions which the Cyprus Football Association could take to improve the situation, with those recommendations sent to the association.

The Sports ethics committee added that it will soon hold a meeting with Attorney-general George Savvides to deliver to him the investigators’ conclusions.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
image
Tom joined the Mail in 2023. An award-winning journalist, he speaks four languages fluently, watches his local football team home and away, and is an avid traveller.

Related Posts

Limassol’s Heroes Square set for upgrade

Rony J. El Daccache

Cyprus second in EU for social media use

Rony J. El Daccache

New buses for Kormakitis, Karpasia

Rony J. El Daccache

Audit office raises illegalities at justice ministry

Elias Hazou

Cyprus supports effort to boost girls’ participation in STEM

Souzana Psara

House considers reducing fees for Cyprus startups

Souzana Psara
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign