March 19, 2024

Sexual harrassment complaint filed against Avakoum monastery head

By Tom Cleaver00
Avakoum Monastery (Christos Theodorides)

criminal complaint for sexual harassment was filed against the head of the beleaguered Osiou Avakoum monastery, it emerged on Tuesday.

The complaint was filed by a former employee, who according to the Cyprus Times spent two hours giving statements to police on Sunday.

The Cyprus Times also reported that the complaint in question had “various contradictions,” which created doubt among the investigators regarding the authenticity and motivation behind the complaint.

The incident or incidents reportedly took place a long time in the past, with the complainant reportedly informing police that they had not come forward earlier as they were afraid of losing their job.

Phileleftheros reported that the complainant submitted a written statement to police and also cited the same allegations in a letter to the Holy Synod’s investigative committee, which is currently investigating videos pertaining to an alleged “sex-and-cash scandal” at the monastery.

The committee will now examine the complaints and, if it sees fit, may call the complainant to testify.

It emerged last week that two monks at the monastery in question had allegedly been found with €800,000 in cash and had been captured on camera engaging in sexual activity with one another.

The attorney-general’s office on Thursday appointed two investigators to examine any possible criminal offences related to the case.

Tom joined the Mail in 2023. An award-winning journalist, he speaks four languages fluently, watches his local football team home and away, and is an avid traveller.

