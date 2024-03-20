March 20, 2024

Woman sentenced to 14 years for drug trafficking

By Nikolaos Prakas01
File photo

Paphos criminal court sentenced a 30-year-old woman to 14 years in jail for drug trafficking, police said on Wednesday.

According to police, the woman was sentenced on Tuesday for drug possession and drug trafficking charges.

The case revolves around the import of nearly five kilograms of methamphetamine, which was intercepted at Larnaca Airport in April and seized by Customs Authorities.

On April 15, 2023, a package arrived at Larnaca Airport from a European country containing three foot-bath machines, each containing two packages of methamphetamine, totalling 4 kilograms and 990 grams. The package was addressed to a specific recipient.

In a coordinated operation on April 18, members of the drug squad Ykan went to the delivery location where a vehicle arrived, containing three individuals: two men aged 25 and 26, and the 30-year-old woman who received the package.

According to the police, after one person signed the receipt documents, he was arrested. During a physical search, another person resisted and was arrested for obstructing law enforcement officers.

Upon questioning, all three individuals denied any involvement and were subsequently arrested.

Nikolaos Prakas has been a journalist at the Cyprus Mail since 2015. His main interests are writing about politics, crime, and social issues

