March 23, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Kombos in UAE to discuss Gaza aid

By Nikolaos Prakas00
Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos

Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos is to discuss the humanitarian aid corridor to Gaza with his counterpart in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), which he is visiting on Saturday.

According to the ministry, Kombos will meet UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Minister of State for International Cooperation Reem Ebrahim Al Hashimy.

Kombos will then depart for Kazakhstan, where he will pay a one-day official visit on Monday, at the invitation of his counterpart, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu.

According to the foreign ministry, during his stay in Astana Kombos will have a private meeting with Nurtleu followed by extended talks between the delegations of the two ministries.

Discussions will focus on bilateral relations between Cyprus and Kazakhstan, developments in the Cyprus problem, relations between the European Union and Kazakhstan, regional developments in the Eastern Mediterranean and Central Asia, as well as developments in Ukraine and the Middle East.

The minister will also be received by Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, president of the Senate Maulen Ashimbayev, and prosecutor general of Kazakhstan Berik Asylov.

Kombos will also visit the Astana International Financial Centre.

