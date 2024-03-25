March 25, 2024

Kombos discusses bilateral relations in Kazakhstan

By Nikolaos Prakas02
kombos kazakhstan visit

Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos was received on Monday, during his official visit to Kazakhstan, by the country’s President Qasym-Jomart Toquayev.

Kombos said in a post on platform X that their discussion focused on Cyprus – Kazakhstan bilateral relations and EU-Kazakhstan relations.

Earlier, he met with his counterpart Murat Nurtleu in Astana.

Kombos said in a post on platform X that they discussed bilateral ties, regional and international developments and the Cyprus issue.

“A pleasure to begin my official visit to Astana today with substantive and in-depth discussions with Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu,” he noted.

He said that they had the opportunity to assess the level and depth of Cyprus-Kazakstan bilateral relations, as well as its immense potential.

“I briefed my counterpart on the Cyprus problem, and exchanged views on EU-Kazakhstan relations as well as regional and international developments,” he noted.

cropped picture prakas.jpg
Nikolaos Prakas has been a journalist at the Cyprus Mail since 2015. His main interests are writing about politics, crime, and social issues

