March 25, 2024

Man arrested in Paphos in car accident investigation

By Nikolaos Prakas00
File photo

Police on Monday arrested a 43-year-old in Paphos, suspected of being involved in an accident that injured a 54-year-old motorcyclist in Kissonerga.

Since the accident on Sunday morning, the 54-year-old man has been in critical condition at Paphos General.

The 43-year-old was arrested as part, after police received an arrest warrant, authorities said.

According to police, the 54-year-old was driving on a Kissonerga road on Sunday morning, when the 43-year-old crashed into him, under unknown circumstances.

Police are continuing investigations into the cause of the accident.

Nikolaos Prakas has been a journalist at the Cyprus Mail since 2015. His main interests are writing about politics, crime, and social issues

