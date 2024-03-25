March 25, 2024

US sanctions Cyprus-registered company for Russian links

By Andria Kades0144
A Cyprus-based company was sanctioned on Sunday by the US for its links with Russia’s financial sector.

Tokentrust Holdings with a registered Limassol address was added to the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) list of designated entities.

The company is listed on OFAC’s list at Limassol address Lara Court, Arch. Makariou Iii 276, which is the Tsirides Law Firm.

Disy MP Photini Tsirides is named on the law firm’s website as the director. 

US ambassador to Cyprus Julie Fisher posted on X that one of the 13 sanctioned entities is Cypriot registered.

“The US appreciates the close cooperation with Cypriot authorities to hold sanctions evaders to account.”

According to OFAC, the company was established on June 11, 2020. It is the majority shareholder of Atomaiz, a Moscow-based fintech company.

OFAC specified Atomaiz is a registered digital financial asset operator “that has worked to tokenize precious metals and diamonds for Russian companies.”

It is partnered with US-sanctioned Russian banks Rosbank and Sovcombank.

Cyprus’ company registrar lists Tokentrust Holdings’ registered office at Pentadaktylou 4, Monagrouli, 4254, Limassol with the last updated filed on December 9, 2023.

Andria Kades is the Cyprus Mail’s chief reporter, and has been a journalist at the paper since 2015. She covers the political sphere with a keen interest in corruption, human rights and mental health

