March 26, 2024

Cyprus Sevens Championship coming to Happy Valley

The next tournament in the Cyprus Sevens Championship will be held on Saturday 30 March at Happy Valley, Episkopi.

For security reasons, all spectators must pre-register and bring valid ID to gain entry. The deadline for registration is 15:00 on Wednesday 27 March.

It’s set to be another epic day of rugby with men’s and women’s teams competing. There will be a bar, BBQ, ice cream, music, bouncy castle and face painting on the day – please bring cash.

