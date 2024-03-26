March 26, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Police investigating car arson at Limassol petrol station

By Rony J. El Daccache00
arson car 01
File photo

Police on Tuesday determined that a double-cab vehicle was destroyed by a fire outside of a petrol station in Parekklisia in an act of arson.

The fire was put out and examinations carried out revealed that it was started maliciously.

Police located the owner of the vehicle who said that he had parked it at the station a day before due to a mechanical breakdown.

Investigations are still ongoing.

img 1298
Rony Junior joined the Cyprus Mail in 2024. He covers daily news with an interest in social issues, storytelling and culture and enjoys reviewing film, TV shows and books.

