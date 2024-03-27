March 27, 2024

Cypriot short films garner international acclaim

By Rony J. El Daccache00
Two Cypriot short films, ‘Buffer Zone’ and ‘Taxi’ recently received international visibility and acclaim, the culture ministry announced.

Savvas Stavrou’s multi-award-winning short film “Buffer Zone” received the award for Best Short Film at the Greek Film Festival in Berlin, accompanied by a cash prize of €500.

The film portrays the story of two opposing soldiers at the demilitarised Buffer Zone in Cyprus who find love and liberation through music.

Meanwhile, ‘Taxi’, directed and produced by Constantinos Nikiforou, earned a place in the European Independent Film Festival’s comedy programme and the San Francisco Greek Film Festival.

The film follows a taxi driver as she enthrals passengers with the gripping tale of her husband’s gruesome demise, keeping them on the edge of their seats.

Rony Junior joined the Cyprus Mail in 2024. He covers daily news with an interest in social issues, storytelling and culture and enjoys reviewing film, TV shows and books.

